Kate Prout has been finding out what the recent mild weather has meant for bees.

Beekeepers are warning that many of their swarms are coming out of hibernation early due to the recent mild weather, often leaving them without enough food to survive.

Recent temperatures in the Channel Islands have been fluctuating between 8 and 18°C, which is warmer than normal for the time of year.

Scientist Liz Sweet says she was surprised to see so many different kinds of bees at this time of year in her own back garden:

"There were so many insects that I was able to do a POMS survey where you count how many pollinators you can see in 15 minutes. And in 15 minutes we saw 17 bumblebees, which is incredible"

Pollinators are vital to the production of all Guernsey's fruit, flowers, nuts and many vegetables. Credit: ITV Channel

Research from Cambridge University shows that spring flowering plants are coming out a month earlier than they were in the 1980s.

In Guernsey, flowers like daffodils and snowdrops that pollinators feed on started to come out in December last year, meaning that many are already dying when the bees emerge from hibernation.

Pollinators help to produce 75% of our food, including tomatoes, strawberries and summer fruits, according to the Pollinator Project Guernsey.

If spring flowering plants continue to emerge earlier and bees are unable to find food, the long-term effects of their demise will impact food supplies across the globe.

Gordon works to protect wild bees, wasps, hoverflies, moths and butterflies that nest in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel

Gordon Steele runs the Pollinator Project which promotes the wellbeing of the island's pollinating population and their supporting ecosystem.

He says: "At the end of the summer they've built up their food resources and they look for somewhere to hibernate, under a hedge or a shed. But a lot of them are coming out early because of the high temperatures and not finding enough food and are dying off."

