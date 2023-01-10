Three day festival to celebrate the arts in Jersey

A three day festival is taking place in Jersey to celebrate the 40th birthday of Jersey Arts Centre.

From 20 January 2022, the centre - which first opened its doors on the same day in 1983 - will be hosting theatre performances, concerts and film screenings.

A reading of a commissioned birthday poem, written by local poet Juliette Hart, will kick off proceedings on Friday 20 January.

Across the weekend there will be a puppet and film production telling the story of the building itself, as well as an Oddsocks cabaret adaption of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

There will also be a concert from the world- renowned Doric String Quartet and a performance from actor Time Crouch with his Fring First-winning piece 'Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel'.

