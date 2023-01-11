Extra UK officers deployed to help Jersey explosion investigation

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney reports on one month since the explosion.

The UK is sending extra police officers to Jersey in the wake of the explosion at a block of flats in St Helier.

Jersey's Chief of Police, Robin Smith, confirmed 18 officers have already been sent over - with a further eight on the way.

The force is also relying on forensic experts, archeologists, structural engineers to assist with the investigation which is still in its infancy.

Robin Smith told ITV News: "We are a small force in a small jurisdiction. We had two tragedies so we have two investigations that we are looking at - that has increased demand on our investigative capacity and so we have asked the UK for extra resources."

Some States of Jersey Police officers have been working 12-hour shifts since the explosion and a welfare cell is looking after those involved.

Police say the 'most likely' cause of the explosion was a gas leak - but are ruling 'nothing in and nothing out'.

Robin Smith added: "You will have heard the police service say they work on hypothesis and a number of those hypothesis are being looked at. It seems most likely it was a gas explosion and I think it would be frankly odd if I didn't say that - it's a statement probably of the obvious. But we rule nothing in and we rule nothing out".

10 people died following the explosion at Haut du Mont on 10 December.

They were: Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71, Billy Marsden, 63, and 73-year-old Kathleen McGinness.