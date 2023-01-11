Firefighters were called out to St Martin in Guernsey after a "large fire" broke out at Des Marettes Vinery.

The area was cordoned off by Guernsey Police, with the road closed between Rue des Grons and Le Long Trac.

The fire service attended the scene this afternoon, nobody was injured Credit: ITV Channel

Nicholas Affleck, from Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service, said: "The fire that happened this evening was at a disused vinery.

"It has been dismantled, there is a lot of undergrowth and the people who are dismantling it were using a grinder on a pipe - hence why the fire started."

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are still ongoing.

Guernsey Fire & Rescue told ITV News they suspect it may have started by sparks flying from an angle grinder being used on the site.

