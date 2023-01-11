Around 3,500 members of Jersey's civil service unions have voted overwhelmingly to accept a 7.9% annual pay rise.

JCSA Prospect and Unite negotiated the deal, which also includes changes to employment terms and conditions aiming to make it easier to recruit and retain staff.

Workers will start receiving their increased pay this month (January 2023).

The States Employment Board, which sets public sector salaries, says the 7.9% increase is fair.

Constable Andy Jehan is the SEB's Vice Chair. He told ITV News he is "delighted" staff have accepted the offer:

"There's a balance between how much we offer because affordability is really key but also we respect the work that our staff do - we've got a lot of staff working for us in a whole range of businesses.

"Often you don't see them but they keep the island running. so it's important that we recognise their efforts and try to meet that balance between affordability and looking after our staff and retaining staff."

Constable Jehan says the SEB is trying to balance the books but also reward staff for their hard work

He added that it is a "significant rise this year" but also "significantly lower than the current cost of living", and that setting the rate is about "balance and affordability".

"We hope that people will recognise that we're trying our best to balance the books but also to reward our staff accordingly."

It comes as nearly 100,000 civil servants in the UK voted to strike next month amid a worsening dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

