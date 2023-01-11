'Lucky' goldfish saved from seagull attack

A goldfish had a lucky escape after being rescued from "a hungry seagull" in Guernsey, according to the GSPCA.

The local animal charity says he was found abandoned in a bucket near Gibauderie "being attacked by a gull".

Staff named the aquatic animal 'Captain Birdseye' and have been caring for him at the Animals Shelter.

Yvonne Chauvel works at the GSPCA. She says they are working to locate Captain Birdseye's owners - but if they can't be tracked down in the next three weeks, he will be put up for adoption:

"We are asked to help all sorts of animals but it is rare we are asked to help a goldfish abandoned in a bucket being attacked by a gull.

"We have named him Captain Birdseye and despite his injuries, he is doing well. If we don’t find his owners in the next three weeks we will be looking to find him a home."

