The Guernsey Velo Club says the track would "rejuvenate" an under-used area.

Guernsey's first pump cycle track is set to be built at Delancey Park if planning permission is approved.

The Guernsey Velo Club has put in an application to convert the derelict tennis court area into a new track with specially-built hills and bends.

'Pump tracks' encourage riders to generate momentum through 'pumping' movements by moving their body up and down as opposed to just pedalling.

A pump track is designed to be ridden by all abilities, from very young children to experienced riders, all on the same track. Credit: Guernsey Velo Club

Paul Smith of the Guernsey Velo Club says that it will offer somewhere that "the youth and the young people in the island can use to improve their bike skills, improve their fitness, improve their mental health."

It is hoped that the track can be used as a community facility, open free of charge to members and non-members, on bikes as well as skateboards and other wheels.

It could take two to three years for fundraising to take place if the plans are approved.