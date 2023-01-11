Sky Mobile has become the first UK network to stop charging extra for calls and texts to the Channel Islands.

Despite using the same +44 dialling code as the UK, operators have traditionally treated the Bailiwick of Guernsey and Jersey as international destinations and charged customers more to call here.

Guernsey's communications regulator, the GCRA, says Sky has become the first operator to include free calls to the island as a standard part of their packages.

It comes after the regulator told local telecoms providers to reduce the amount they charge other operators for inbound calls in June 2022.

The GCRA's CEO, Michael Byrne, says it is a really positive move for the island:

"We have worked diligently with Ofcom and the mobile providers over the last few years to push for Guernsey numbers to be added back into UK call packages."

The regulator says it will continue to work with its British counterpart, Ofcom, as well as other UK operators to try and abolish extra charges to call and text the Channel Islands.