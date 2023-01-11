Jersey's tunnel has been branded "dangerous" by road users, saying the lights inside are too bright.

The tunnel's lights have been stuck on a daytime setting, leaving them too bright for drivers in the evening.

The intensity of the lights normally varies throughout the day, to match the amount of light outside.

The lights were originally replaced in 2018 at a cost of £500,000. The system before that had been in place for more than 20 years.

The government have confirmed that they are working with suppliers to "arrange for the specialist equipment to be supplied".

It is hoped technicians will attend to fix the issue soon.

