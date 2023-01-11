Islanders in Jersey could have the chance to live above St Brelade's parish hall, if plans to convert the building's attic into a flat are approved.

The Parish of St Brelade submitted an application to redo the roof of the building and construct a flat with dormer windows.

The attic was previously used as staff accommodation before World War II.

Parish Constable Mike Jackson says turning it back into a flat will "help with housing issues in the area" and "bring in a regular income for the parish".

The cost of the construction project is not yet known.

If planning permission is granted, the parish will obtain price quotes and the matter will be brought before the Parish Assembly for St Brelade parishioners to decide whether the flat conversion should take place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…