First dog hip replacement carried out in Guernsey

Bronwen Brown caught up with Finn and his owners

A Guernsey vet has become the first in the island to carry out a hip replacement on a dog.

Dr Les Van Blerk from Guernsey Vets4Pets performed the operation on Finn after completing a special training course in Las Vegas and Canada.

Finn and his owners, Tobar and Hayley, were relieved to be able to stay in Guernsey for the operation rather than travel to the UK.

Ten weeks on from surgery, Finn is currently undergoing rehabilitation treatment with the veterinary physiotherapist, Nikki Shingler.

Finn has also been undergoing laser surgery as part of his rehabilitation. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Part of the recovery process for Finn is hydrotherapy, which involves walking on a treadmill that is submerged in water.

This process focuses on strengthening the replaced hip and helps Finn regain his confidence on his legs.

The vet who performed the surgery, Dr Les Van Blerk, says: "the stride is almost the same on the leg than to the normal hip so I am particularly impressed but I'm also really happy because he's such a happy, pain free dog now. For me, he seems to be really thriving."

Seven sessions into his rehabilitation, Finn is able to run, jump over a small hurdle and increase his treadmill speed whilst being pain free.

Guernsey Vets4pets hope that the success of Finn's surgery means more animals will be treated on-island.