People in Jersey can now apply for grants towards buying e-bikes.

A £300,000 pot of grant money has been allocated under the Carbon Neutral Roadmap.

Islanders have a week to apply during the first application window, where 100 people will be randomly chosen to receive a voucher.

The vouchers can be redeemed at one of the local participating bike shops.

If islanders are not successful during this window, further application windows will be scheduled every three months over the next two years.

What can I apply for?

Islanders can apply for one of these three voucher options:

£300 Towards an e-bike

£600 Towards an e-cargo bike

£600 Towards an adapted e-cycle

Jersey's Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Deputy Hilary Jeune, said: "The transport sector is the largest source of on-island emissions in Jersey, and we need to accelerate the move away from petrol and diesel vehicles towards the adoption of more environmentally friendly ways of getting around.

"This e-bike grant scheme is particularly aimed at supporting those islanders who have been considering buying a bike but who have perhaps found cost is a barrier.

"We've staggered the application windows over a two-year period to ensure the demand on local retailers is manageable."

Jersey's Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Deputy Hilary Jeune Credit: ITV Channel

The Minister wants islanders to really improve their efforts towards climate change as we start the new year. She said: "2023 will be the year in which we really start to ramp up the actions agreed in the Carbon Neutral Roadmap, and we need to make quick inroads into our overall emissions to keep us on a path to net zero. "I'd encourage islanders to submit their applications this week and wish them good luck in the random draw.

"I'd also like to thank local cycle groups and bike shops for their support, input and expertise in preparing this scheme over the past few months."

Islanders can find out more and apply for a grant here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…