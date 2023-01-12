Part of Guernsey's Candie Gardens greenhouse has collapsed after being left to fall into disrepair.

The lower house has been closed to the public since 2018 due to rotten timbers, with the upper glasshouse closing the following year.

Now, the wooden beams supporting the building have collapsed meaning many of the glass panels have shattered across the floor.

The listed monument, belonging to the States, was due to be repaired but this was delayed due to a combination of the Coronavirus pandemic and a lack of available funding.

Both the greenhouses are protected monuments meaning the States have to ensure they are preserved.

Barriers have now been put up around the glasshouse to prevent people from entering.

Mike Brown, the President of Guernsey's National Trust, said: "I sympathise with the States because old buildings require a lot of upkeep.

"But I do have some disquiet that they let it get to this stage if they'd maintained them it wouldn't have happened, but they need to maintain them these buildings are iconic and need to be preserved."