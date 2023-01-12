Police in Guernsey are urging any more witnesses to a violent brawl at a pub in St Peter Port last month to come forward.

Four men were charged with violent disorder after the fight broke out at the Harbour Lights pub on Friday 16 December.

Matthew Banford and Rene Johns from Guernsey and Steven Hatton from Sunderland have been released on bail but islander Billy Truffit was remanded in custody.

One person was taken to be treated at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

A video of the brawl was widely shared online. Officers warned the attack was "particularly violent" and "many people will not want to see".

A spokesperson for Guernsey Police said the fight is still being investigated and urged anyone who saw what happened and hasn't yet given a statement to contact them:

"Enquiries into the Harbour Lights disturbance which took place on the 16th of December are still ongoing.

"Investigating officers would still like to speak to any witnesses of the incident that have not yet spoken to police."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.