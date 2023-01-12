Tests ongoing to confirm how herd of 100 Jersey cows died

Tests are ongoing to confirm how a herd of more than 100 Jersey cows died on a farm in St Helier.

The cows fell ill and died at Woodlands Farm in December 2022 in what officials have described as an "isolated incident".

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, says the testing process is complex and the results are not always conclusive:

"The Natural Environment team, the private vet and the farmer are working in partnership to investigate the cause of this incident. As part of this work, a range of samples were taken, and the testing process is continuing.

"We are pursuing the most relevant diagnostic methodologies, in consultation with labs and specialists. We are, so far, assured that this was a localised event but need additional tests to be able to say more about what has happened in this case. The testing is complex, and results are not always conclusive in these cases."