A 33-year-old man has been jailed for two years and three months after being found guilty of dealing cannabis.

Jersey Police say they became aware of Simon Guy Boschat's involvement in supplying "large quantities" of the Class B drug after his details were recovered from the phone of a suspect in an earlier drug sting.

Officers searched Boschat's home and while they didn't find any drugs or cash, they did find the phone linked to the previous drugs investigation.

Boschat was arrested and the phone was seized.

When asked to give officers the PIN code to unlock it, he refused - which is a separate offence.

Police also analysed his bank accounts which confirmed his involvement in the supply of drugs.

On 9 September 2022, he was charged with supplying Class B drugs, failing to provide officers access to a locked device and possessing criminal property.

Boschat first appeared before Jersey's Royal Court on Friday 25 November 2022 and pleaded guilty on Friday 13 January 2023.

Following the sentencing, DS Jim McGranahan - who heads up Jersey's Drug Squad - said: "We are a highly -motivated organisation with the safety of the community at the forefront of our minds and we are committed to keeping illegal drugs and those who deal in these drugs off our streets."

