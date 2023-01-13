A Guernsey café has raised more than £8,000 to provide meals for 1,600 vulnerable or lonely islanders.

Mill Street Community Café ran a Christmas campaign, asking customers to 'buy a bauble' from a 'fundraising tree' which covered the cost of a stranger's food.

David and Sue who run the café told ITV News they wanted to welcome people in over Christmas who would otherwise be spending it alone.

The baubles sold for various prices, from £2.50 to cover a hot drink, to £100 which would provide around 20 meals.

On top of the 200 meals provided on Christmas Day, the extra funds raised by the Christmas campaign will be used to continue to provide hot drinks, meals and a warm place for vulnerable islanders to visit all year round.