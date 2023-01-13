An inquest has opened into the death of a man from Jersey who was hit by a suspected drunk driver in California last year.

36-year-old father of one, Jonathan Gales, died on Saturday 19 November 2022 after the incident in Los Angeles.

The former Victoria College pupil was hit by a car on the evening of Friday 18 November and died from his injuries hours later.

It is reported that the car was going the wrong way down a one-way street. Criminal proceedings against the driver are ongoing.

Victoria College paid tribute to the former student, raising his house flag at half mast

The US Coroner, Yvonne Jackson, concluded Mr Gales died as a result of his 'traumatic injuries'.

Mr Gales was a BAFTA award-winning director, who was given the honour for his work on the trailer for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He leaves behind his wife Claire and young son, Finlay.

Mr Gales' body has now been formally identified and released to his family so funeral arrangements can be made.