Jersey police officers to vote on 7.9% pay rise

Members of Jersey's Police Association will decide tonight on whether or not to accept a pay increase that's below inflation.

An increase of 7.9% has been proposed.

The police pay ballot will close at 8pm tonight (13 January).

Civil servants in Jersey accepted the below-inflation pay rise on Wednesday (11 January).

Around 3,500 members of Jersey's civil service unions voted overwhelmingly to accept the offer.

JCSA Prospect and Unite negotiated the deal, which also includes changes to employment terms and conditions aiming to make it easier to recruit and retain staff.

Workers will start receiving their increased pay this month (January 2023).

