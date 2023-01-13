A 28-year-old man has been found guilty of three counts of rape following a five-day trial at Jersey's Royal Court.

David Andrew Sullivan was arrested in March 2021, after his victim referred herself to the island's Sexual Assault Referral Centre at Dewberry House.

Detective Constable Jo Le Maistre from Jersey Police said: "We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all domestic violence perpetrators and want to assure victims that they will be listened to and believed.

"There are a number of agencies who offer support and guidance to those who have been victims to domestic abuse."

Sullivan is due to be sentenced on Friday 20 January.

If you or someone you know has been affected by similar incidents, can get advice and support from: