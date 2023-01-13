Portuguese man o'war wash up on Jersey shoreline

An increasing number of venomous, jellyfish-like creatures have been spotted washing up on Jersey's shoreline.

It's not the first time Portuguese Man O'War have been spotted on the island's beaches, but several have been discovered recently washed up on St Ouen's Bay, along Jersey's west coast.

The Marine Conservation Society says the creatures can be "extremely dangerous to humans due to their powerful sting".

Their tentacles are covered in venom-filled capsules which are used to paralyse and kill fish and other small creatures.

The creatures can deliver a painful sting so people are being warned not to touch them.

While excruciatingly painful for humans, man o'war stings are not usually deadly.

Dog walkers in particular are being told to be vigilant, as even the detached tentacles can be dangerous.

What to do if you are stung by one?

Pain from a Portuguese Man O'War sting typically lasts 15 to 20 minutes, but there are things you can do to help alleviate the pain.

Carefully remove any tentacles from the skin using tweezers. Then, wash the affected area with seawater.

Afterwards, soak the area in hot water - as hot as you can handle without burning the skin - to ease the pain. You can also purchase local anaesthetic gels and other forms of pain relief from a pharmacy.

If you are concerned about severe or lasting pain, or the affected area becomes infected, seek medical help.

