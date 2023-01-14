Police officers in Jersey have voted to accept a 7.9% pay offer from the States Employment Board (SEB).

166 members of the States of Jersey Police Association voted in the ballot, with 53% choosing to accept the offer while 47% refused. The turnout rate for the ballot was 80%.

The offer represents a consolidated 7.9% nominal rise on the scale for 2022 and a real terms pay drop of 2.5%.

The Committee will now formally except the SEB's offer.

It comes after civil servants in Jersey accepted the below-inflation pay rise on Wednesday (11 January).

Around 3,500 members of Jersey's civil service unions voted overwhelmingly to accept the offer.

JCSA Prospect and Unite negotiated the deal, which also includes changes to employment terms and conditions aiming to make it easier to recruit and retain staff.

Workers will start receiving their increased pay this month (January 2023).

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...