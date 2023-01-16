Alex Scott: Guernsey football star on his hopes for a senior England cap

Play Brightcove video

Alex Scott speaks ITV Channel about his goals for the future.

Guernsey footballer Alex Scott has set his sights on becoming a senior England international player.

The teenager is attracting interest from Premier League clubs and growing in confidence that one day he will play for the national team.

He said: "When you're in the football game like I am now, I think it's a lot different and I can almost see myself progressing and making that step [to become a senior England player] eventually in a few years.

"So I think, looking at it now that's just the main objective for me."

The 19-year-old star already has an impressive track record. In 2021, Scott signed his first professional contract for Championship side Bristol City.

Alex has already had an England call up for their under-19 side. Credit: PA images

He was Bristol City's Young Player of the Year for 2022, scoring four goals and registering two assists in his 39 appearances for the Robins.

Scott's strong performances at club level earned him a call up to England's Under 19 side last year.

He is also one of the shortlisted contenders for the Rising Star of the Year award in the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year - alongside Jersey footballer Luke Harris, table tennis player Hannah Silcock and cricketer Asa Tribe.