Jersey's government are asking islanders who install low-carbon heat sources to take part in an accreditation scheme. Financial incentives will be offered to those who show they meet the highest standards.

The government says this will form part of a scheme they're developing to encourage islanders to switch from fossil fuel heating to more environmentally friendly systems - like heat pumps, electric flow boilers and panel heaters.

Deputy Hilary Jeune, the Minister responsible for climate change issues, said: “In Jersey, a significant proportion of the greenhouse gases we emit come from the fossil-fuelled boilers that heat homes and other buildings.

"A key priority of the Carbon Neutral Roadmap, therefore, is clearly to speed up the switch towards low carbon heating methods."

Over the next few months, contractors going through approval will complete work at pilot properties to show they meet adequate quality and customer service standards.

The scheme will initially cover heat pumps, electric flow boilers, electric storage heaters and panel heaters.

Additional technologies will be added as the scheme is further rolled out.

