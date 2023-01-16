Jersey's government is encouraging islanders to fill in their tax return form online.

The deadline for returning the tax form online is 31 July, whilst the deadline for paper forms in 31 May.

According to Revenue Jersey, filling in the form digitally is easier and quicker than sending off a paper copy.

A new alternative Government Digital ID option called 'JerseyMe' allows islanders without smart phones to access the tax return form.

There is also a Community Helpdesk service being trialed until the 25 January, where people can get face-to-face support with onegov account activation and demonstrations of how to complete the online tax return.

Richard Summersgill, Comptroller of Revenue, says: “We’ve worked closely with the Government’s Modernisation and Digital team to respond to what our customers have told us, both improving our online tax return form, and making onegov accounts, needed to use our form, more accessible.

"I’m confident the addition of the JerseyMe option, improvements to Yoti option for digital identity, and changes to our tax form, will benefit customers.

"I also hope our new demonstration videos may take the mystery out of the online tax form and encourage customers to give online filing a try.”

