Jersey's Battle of Flowers parade moves to Friday evening to avoid heat

Jersey's Battle of Flowers will now take place on a Friday evening so spectators and performers can enjoy the parade in cooler temperatures.

This year's Grand Parade will start at 6pm on Friday 11 August, and the Moonlight Parade will move to Saturday 12 August at 9pm.

The changes follow feedback from islanders who said the previous time of 2:30pm on a Thursday is too hot for those watching and performing.

The new times hope to ensure as many people as possible can watch the parades in cooler temperatures.

With the event taking place at the weekend, it is also hoped that more islanders and tourists can attend after work. The format of the parades will stay the same.

Russell Labey, Chairman of the Battle of Flowers Board, says: "Following this year’s parades we actively engaged with our battle community, including exhibitors to consider new ideas and suggestions, and were delighted with the positive feedback we received.

"By moving the traditional floral parade to later in the day on the Friday, when not only are temperatures likely to be more favourable, but it may encourage more people to come along straight after work and join in the fun.”

Tickets for both events are now on sale.