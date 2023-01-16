Politicians in Guernsey ramp up anti-GST debate

A group of Guernsey politicians has put together an alternative tax plan in an effort to stop the introduction of GST. Deputy Gavin St Pier and Deputy Heidi Soulsby want to reduce government spending first and change allowances for high earners.

Deputy Soulsby said she was concerned about people above the benefits threshold who "are really struggling at the moment."

She said: "We've got food prices rising above wages and people are really struggling. Bringing in GST at this time will not help."

It comes as Guernsey's politicians prepare to vote on 25 January on whether to bring in a 5% tax on goods and services as part of proposed tax reforms.

Today (16 January) deputies Charles Parkinson and Liam McKenna will be holding a public presentation at St Pierre Park to explain their GST proposals.

The tax plan from the Policy and Resources Committee have proved controversial so far.

In December, the island's top politicians hit back at accusations they have been "making threats and scare-mongering" over proposals to introduce the tax.

The Committee wrote an open letter to islanders responding to some of the "comments, criticisms and misconceptions" members have been sent from islanders concerned about the rising cost of living.