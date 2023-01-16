Sure and JT move a step closer to operating 5G services in Jersey

Sure and JT in Jersey will be recommended for licences to operate Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Phone Services.

The telecommunications companies were successful in a formal application process for the licences.

It's hoped the introduction of 5G services in Jersey will help the development of driverless cars and smart home appliances.

What is 5G?

5G is the latest international mobile telephone standard, developed to improve mobile broadband speeds and increase the number of devices connecting wirelessly to the internet.

It is up to 1000x quicker than 4G and allows technology to progress a lot further.

Over the past year the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority has been working on plans to license the radio spectrum needed to deploy new 5G services in the island.

Sure and JT were found to be the best companies to provide the technology after meeting a series of requirements necessary to run 5G servicesBoth companies will now wait for their licenses to be approved by the UK communications regulator Ofcom, which has responsibility for licensing Jersey's radio spectrum. It is hoped they will be approved this year.

There will be more opportunities for other companies to apply for licenses in the coming year.

Tim Ringsdore, CEO of the Authority, says: "We are pleased to confirm the outcome of our application process for 5G spectrum licences in Jersey and make important progress towards Islanders being able to access next generation mobile services.

"There has been a lot of internal focus and effort made to reach this point, supported by welcome involvement and commitment of local telecoms operators and UK communications regulator Ofcom."