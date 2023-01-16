Trees down and debris on roads after strong winds - drivers warned to take care

People are being asked to be cautious when outside this morning, after strong winds brought down trees and debris is strewn across roads.

Strong force 6 and 7 winds have been felt across the islands overnight - gusting to 50 mph at times.

A number of main roads in Jersey are affected by fallen trees, including Trinity Hill, by Stafford Lane, Lodge Farm, La Grande Route de St Martin, La Grande Route de St Laurent by St Lawrence Primary School and Bon Air Stables and Longueville Road by Victor Hugo Wines.

The St Clement coast road in Jersey is also affected by a large amount of debris.

In Guernsey, a couple of trees have been brought down by the strong winds but police say roads are expected to be clear by rush hour.

Jersey Police are asking islanders to report any dangerous debris directly to the Infrastructure department on (01534) 725351, unless it is a danger to life.