A Jersey foodbank is fearful for its future after a big drop in donations.

The St Vincent de Paul Society runs a twice-weekly service in St Helier for people who are struggling to make ends meet.

It says there have been up to 95% fewer donations since the New Year with only five bags of food received, compared to the usual total of around 100.

The charity is buying its own supplies to make up for the shortfall but adds that it is not a long-term fix.

Another local organisation that provides food to those who need is the Grace Trust.

The charity currently has enough donations and has thanked the community for its support.

They helped more than 400 people in 2022, around an 8% increase from the previous year.

Figures also show that around 60% of those who came through their doors needed the service three times or less last year.