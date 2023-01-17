Play Brightcove video

Heavy rainfall and blocked drains led to flooding in the Grands Vaux area (Video: Ollie Taylor)

Several homes have been left underwater and a primary school has been forced to close after a night of torrential rain in Jersey.

Grands Vaux School says it is currently "not safe to open" and has been urging parents not to attempt the journey to school this morning.

Jersey Fire and Rescue crews are working to clear the flooded streets.

In a post on its Facebook page, Grands Vaux School said: " Please be advised that the roads around school are flooded this morning. They have been closed by the fire brigade as it is not safe and we have been advised to delay opening [the] school."

It went on to say that staff are not able to get through the flooded roads either.

Deputy Louise Doublet, whose constituency the school is in, posted on Twitter saying officials hope to have an update by 10am:

Several homes in the area have also been flooded, leaving rooms under several inches of water.

More to follow...

