A pedestrian is accused of damaging a car and then assaulting a passenger in an attack in St Peter Port last night. Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses to the alleged incident on Mont Arrive at around 6pm on Monday 16 January. Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage are asked to get in touch with PC 108 TURTON on 222 222 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.