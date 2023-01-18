Jersey politicians narrowly voted against plans to reinstate the role of Senator to the island's parliament, the States Assembly.

The role was scrapped as part of sweeping reforms introduced at the 2022 general election, designed to make the island's electoral process fairer and more equitable.

After a two-day debate in the States Chamber, members voted 24-23 against Deputy Ian Gorst's proposition to reinstate the role and the island-wide mandate that comes with it.