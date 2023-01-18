Visitors and staff are no longer required to wear face masks in Guernsey's healthcare buildings.

The move is in response to a reducing number of covid-19 cases both in the community and the hospital.

Whilst masks can be removed, it is not a mandatory requirement meaning staff and visitors can still wear them.

The use of masks will remain under review whilst Guernsey's Health and Social Care continues to experience winter pressures.

The emphasis within health and social care buildings remains on good hygiene when visiting the hospital.

Islanders are reminded not to visit the hospital if you have any covid symptoms or any other infectious disease.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…