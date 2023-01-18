Operation Spider: Large-scale drug seizure in Guernsey leads to 11 arrests and seven convictions
A large-scale drug seizure in Guernsey, which started in the summer of 2020, has resulted in 11 arrests and seven convictions.
The seizure, named Operation Spider, started with reports of a strong smell of cannabis in St Peter Port.
A search by officers led to the arrest of the two occupants of a house, the discovery of 141 cannabis plants and the seizure of more than £40,000.
The Criminal Investigation Department took on the investigation and examined a phone which led to the arrests of nine further people.
As a result of the large-scale operation, the Head of Law Enforcement has issued two commendations and five acknowledgements of good work for all of the effort that went into the operation.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…