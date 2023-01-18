Roads remain closed following flash floods in Jersey

Drivers are being warned that Les Grands Vaux remains closed today. Access roads including Les Ruissieaux, Mont Neron and Deloraine Road are also shut. Police are asking people to follow any signage in place and if possible avoid those affected areas completely.

It's after a major incident has been declared in Jersey when flash floods left dozens of homes underwater.Grands Vaux School announced on Tuesday morning that it was "not safe to open" and emergency services have confirmed it won't re-open today (Wednesday 18 January).A public information line has been set up and can be accessed by calling 01534 448844.