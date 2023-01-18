Nasal flu vaccination drop-in clinics are running across two Saturdays for Jersey school children who are yet to receive it.

Primary and secondary school children are eligible for the vaccine, up to and including year 11 students.

The clinics are happening at the Outpatients department at the General Hospital on Saturday 21 and 28 January between 10am and 2pm.

In a statement, Jersey's Public Health Officials say: "The nasal flu vaccination is safe, quick, and painless for your child.

"This immunisation is the best protection against unpredictable winter flu viruses and will prevent the passing on of flu to vulnerable friends and family."