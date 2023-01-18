We've had an inordinate amount of rainfall across the Channel Islands in the last 24 hours with flooding in some areas and waterlogged ground.

To put it in context, we had already had more than 50 per cent of the January average rainfall for Jersey before the rain started last night. This amount of rainfall in such a short period of time is unusual for January.

Between 9pm and 4pm Howard Davis Farm had 58.5mm of rainfall and Guernsey Airport had 28.5mm.

The average January rainfall for Jersey is 104.9mm and for Guernsey, it is 92.0mm.

They have both exceeded that: Guernsey has already had 103.4mm of rainfall this month and Jersey 140.9mm.

Now that the rain has subsided for the time being, we are set for a cold night to come with yellow warnings for ice issued for Jersey and Guernsey and we could see a ground frost.

A yellow warning for northwesterly Force 6 winds is also in force for the shipping area.