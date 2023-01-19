A Jersey man who twice used spray paint to deface a mural highlighting climate change has been found guilty of three counts of malicious damage.

The 'climate stripes' mural at St Helier's waterfront was vandalised on Boxing Day two years in a row, first in 2020 and then again in 2021.

The mural was redecorated following the first incident, aiming to spark a conversation about what could be done to reduce the island's impact on the environment.

63-year-old Ruedi Wragg used a motorbike helmet to hide his face and then painted climate change-denying statements on the mural, including "how dare u [sic] scare kids".

He was caught on Boxing Day 2021 when a member of the public spotted him and called the police.

Jersey's Magistrate's Court ordered him to pay costs and compensation for the damage.