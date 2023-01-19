The St Catherine's lifeboat and the Channel Islands Air Search are combing the sea off Jersey's southeast coast after two red distress flares were spotted in the area.

The French coastguard was originally notified, who then contacted emergency crews in Jersey and Guernsey to assist in the search.

The RNLI lifeboat was called out before 7am to assist the French coastguard in a search. Credit: MarineTraffic.com

The RNLI's lifeboat left the station at St Catherine at around 6:50am on Thursday 19 January, but was stood down just over two hours later.