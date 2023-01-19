The Chief Operating Officer of Jersey's government will leave at the end of this month, as part of changes to the island's civil service to create a new Cabinet Office.

John Quinn is one of the high-ranking civil servants confirmed to have taken voluntary redundancy.

His remit included responsibility for the Government of Jersey's HR and IT departments.

A consultation process with senior managers is ongoing, but it is unclear how many other roles are affected.

Creating a Cabinet Office was one of the priorities announced by Kristina Moore as part of her 100-day plan after being elected as the island's Chief Minister.

Mr Quinn joined Jersey's government in July 2018 from Westminster City Council, where he previously worked alongside the then-CEO of the States of Jersey, Charlie Parker.

Mr Quinn was one of three government executives who previously worked with Charlie Parker prior to his arrival in Jersey.

The Cabinet Office, headed up by Mr Parker's successor Suzanne Wiley, incorporates three previous departments within Jersey's civil service: the Office of the Chief Executive, the Chief Operating Office, and Strategic Policy, Planning and Performance.

In her Ministerial Decision in August 2022, Deputy Moore said: "The establishment of the Cabinet Office will support the development of a more focused and coordinated approach to driving forward delivery of the Council of Ministers’ shared priorities and overall improvements across the public service."

The consultation process with other senior managers within the civil service is ongoing.

The Government of Jersey says it will not be commenting on the process.

It was a scandal that rocked UK politics - and it's still not over. What did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? Listen to the inside story...