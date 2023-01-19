People in Guernsey can send international letters through the island's postal service again.

It comes a week after a major cyber attack which affected Royal Mail's network.

However, some services are still down as the post office cannot offer tracking options or accept parcels.

Deliveries between Guernsey and the UK are not affected and larger items can still be sent internationally by using FedEx.

Parcelforce is also available, although Guernsey Post says these items are likely to be delayed by one to two days.