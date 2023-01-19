Plans to fully restore Jersey Opera House have been unveiled by the island's government.

The Grade 2-listed building has been closed to the public since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 but never re-opened after lockdown due to its dilapidated state.

£11.5 million was set aside in the 2023-24 Government Plan to fund the work, which Ministers say will preserve it as 'Jersey's flagship theatre' for years to come.

A planning application has now been lodged, including a new dance studio, ticket office and exterior lighting installation, but historical features like the auditorium and iconic dome will be preserved.

The first-floor conservatory above the main entrance on Gloucester Street may also be replaced, but a seperate planning application will be submitted for that.

Pierre Horsfall, Jersey Opera House's chairman, said: "The Opera House is a much-loved venue not only in the performing arts community but for all Islanders.

"A great deal of work has been happening behind the scenes to reach this point and I am delighted to see the plans are on track to reopen this much-loved venue for Islanders once again."

Work has already begun restoring the Opera House's dressing rooms and backstage facilities after Sir Ian McKellen donated the profits from his 2019 appearance in Jersey to pay for the renovations.

Sir Ian McKellen donated the profits from his 2019 appearance at the Jersey Opera House to pay for backstage refurbishments. Credit: Matt Crossick/Empics

Jersey's Minister for Culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel says: "This planning application is an important milestone for the redevelopment of Jersey Opera House. The plans demonstrate that once the refurbishment is complete we will have a fit-for-purpose, state-of-the-art facility long into the future.

"While the renovations are carried out, we will be working closely with the Opera House Board to ensure the island’s arts community is kept informed of progress and that alternative venues are secured for artistic events and performances while work is completed."