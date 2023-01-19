Jersey is to scrap public PCR testing and close its coronavirus helpline as fewer people are using them.

The coronavirus testing centre at Jersey Airport and 'Covid Alert' app will also close.

The government says there has been a fall in demand for its services over the last nine months.

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Dr Peter Bradley, says: "Our priority is and always will be the health and safety of islanders and the changes we’re announcing today continue our move towards the sustainable management of Covid-19.

"I want to reassure islanders that they will continue to be supported if unwell or concerned about Covid-19, however how they access this support will revert to pre-pandemic routes and contacts."

Lateral flow tests will still be available for free through Gov.je.

Islanders are reminded to stay at home for at least five days if they receive a positive result from an LFT until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.