An 86-year-old man reportedly escaped any major injuries after his car clipped a low wall and ended up on its roof.

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned at around 2:15pm in the 20mph section of La Route de Beaumont - the main road going through St Peter's Village in Jersey.

Police say the car was travelling 'at low speed' at the time of the collision.

The driver was taken to the Emergency Department at Jersey General Hospital as a precaution but isn't thought to have sustained any serious injuries.

Police closed La Route de Beaumont - the main road through St Peter's Village - while the car was recovered. Credit: ITV Channel

No one else was in the car at the time, and officers say they don't think any other vehicles were involved.

Jersey Police closed the road while the car was recovered, and told ITV News it is due to fully re-open shortly.

