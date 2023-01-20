Jersey is set to host its first Lunar New Year festival to mark the start of the Chinese Year of the Rabbit.

Each year, many islanders mark the start of the Chinese New Year with private celebrations, but this year will be the first time public events have been staged in Jersey.

The celebrations will start with an opening ceremony in the Central Market on Sunday 22 January from 12-4pm.

This will include a dragon and lion dance, an Asian food festival, a student choir and a Cambodian dance.

The festival will run until Sunday 5 February and will include food markets, music, entertainment, Asian art, cultural demonstrations, talks and workshops.

Victoria Li, the festival organiser, said: "This is a great chance for islanders to find out a little more about Asian culture and to understand the importance of the lunar new year to the 1.5 billion people who celebrate it around the world."

Jersey's Lunar New Year celebrations Saturday 21 January Children's Lunar New Year art workshop at Jersey Library (10am-12pm)

Tea demonstration at Jersey Library (2-3pm)

'Chinese in the UK' exhibition at Jersey Library (all day) Sunday 22 January Tai Chi practice at Church House (10-11am)

Opening Ceremony in Central Market (12-4pm) Monday 23 January Opening of 'Our Festival' photography exhibition at Jersey library (all day)

Dumpling-making workshop at Awabi (6-8pm) Saturday 28 January Paper-making workshop at Jersey Museum (10am-4pm)

Children's Lunar New Year art workshop (10am-12pm)

Tea demonstration at Jersey Library (2-3pm) Sunday 29 January Tasty Asia food market in Central Market (12-4pm)

Table Tennis open day at Geoff Reed Table Tennis Centre (1-4pm) Sunday 5 February Traditional Chinese Dance in St Helier Parish Hall (12-4pm)

Further information on the festival, including how to buy tickets for some of the events, can be found here.