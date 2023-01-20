Plans for Jersey Harbour's duty free shop lodged

Plans have been lodged to build a duty free shop in the car park of Jersey's harbour.

Ports of Jersey want to build a 'moveable retail unit' in the car lanes at the terminal.

Only foot passengers and those travelling in cars will be able to purchase items from the shop.

Proposals for the new duty free site in the terminal's car park. Credit: Ports of Jersey

General members of the public will not be allowed to buy items.

The shop would only be in place in the car park for three years.

After that, Ports of Jersey have plans to develop a new duty free shop as part of their Harbour Master Plan