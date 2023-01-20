People in Jersey will have to pay for plastic bags in shops from this weekend (22 January).

Retailers have until the end of tomorrow (21 January) to use up any 'non-compliant' plastic and paper bags.

In July 2022, Jersey's government passed a law which meant islanders could no longer receive single-use carrier bags for free.

Under this new law, businesses are now required to charge 70p for any reusable bags they give out.

Businesses were given six months to use up any stock of single-use bags, before passing the costs onto their customers.

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, said: "Since the law came into effect last summer, everyone seems to have responded very positively, with the vast majority now using reusable bags to do their shopping.

"We were very aware back in the summer that some traders would have large stocks of non- compliant bags and we didn’t want them to end up going straight to the incinerator as this would have contradicted the objectives of the new law. It was for that reason that a ‘using up’ phase was permitted, but this is now coming to an end."

The government says any businesses which are unsure if their bags comply with the regulations can email: singleuseplastics@gov.je or call 01534 448160.

Businesses which flout the island's new Single-Use Plastics Law risk being fined up to £1,000.

