Specialist companies are being asked to help safely get rid of around 15,500 tonnes of contaminated soil.

The material, which weighs the same as just under 1,300 double-decker buses, has been securely stored outside Guernsey Airport for the past decade or so in a raised grass mound.

It contains PFOS, a toxic chemical that was previously used to fight fires until it was discontinued over health and environmental concerns.

Some studies say that long-term exposure could potentially cause cancer, although research is still ongoing.

Ben Le Huray from Guernsey Ports explained: "It has always been our intention to remediate the impacted soils within this 25-year period, in order to help safeguard water quality for current and future generations."

Funds were set aside in 2012 to deal with the soil which mainly came from areas around the airfield that were excavated during major reconstruction works.

Any contractor interested in removing, treating or disposing of the contaminated material is being asked to fill out an initial application form by Friday 17 February.

More information can be found here - under reference 64887.

Contracts are expected to be awarded by the end of March.