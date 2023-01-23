A man has been jailed for five years after trying to smuggle cocaine into Jersey.

Joshua Steven Catracchia, 32, from Manchester, arrived in the island on a flight on 21 October 2022.

After being questioned by customs officers, an x-ray confirmed that he had a package in his rectum.

It was found to contain more than 68 grams of cocaine, worth up to £15,400.

Paul Le Monnier from the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) said: "Drug abuse and drug-related crime has far-reaching effects on our society and, therefore, JCIS Officers will continue to target those responsible for importing drugs and prevent them from reaching the streets of Jersey."

Anyone with information on drug smuggling can report it anonymously by calling 0800 735 5555.